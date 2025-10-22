Animal nest in kitchen exhaust vent leads to Ann Arbor apartment fire

article

The Brief Ann Arbor firefighters are using a recent fire as a safety reminder. If your exhaust fans begin making unusual noises or aren't moving air properly, inspect them.



An animal nest inside a kitchen exhaust fan inside an Ann Arbor apartment caught fire Sunday.

According to the fire department, the nesting material and grease that had accumulated in the vent heated up enough to cause a fire in the wall.

(Photo: Ann Arbor Fire Department)

While the fire was quickly extinguished and damage was limited, fire officials are using this as a safety reminder. The fire department recommends inspecting exhausting fans if they are making unusual noises or not moving air properly.

(Photo: Ann Arbor Fire Department)

Additionally, make sure that exterior exhaust outlets are covered with vents so that animals cannot get inside.