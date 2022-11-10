Anita Baker playing 2023 show at Pine Knob as part of first tour in decades

Anita Baker, the popular singer behind soulful ballads that launched her singing from the funk of the 70s to the height of her career in the 80s, will be coming to Pine Knob next summer.

Baker, who is kicking off her tour next year in February at the Hard Rock venue in Florida will be stopping in Michigan in July. Her tour will stop in 15 cities.

Tickets, starting at $50 on the lawn, go on sale on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets are up for grabs on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. until Nov. 16 at 10 p.m.

Her emergence on the music scene will be part of Baker's first full tour since 1995. It will also be the first time she will be performing her classic hits live since winning back the rights to them.

Earlier this year, Baker performed a special one-night-only homecoming show in front of a crowd at Little Caesars Arena on July 22. She also performed at Pine Knob in 2010.

RELATED: Pine Knob Music Theatre's new sign officially up

Baker was born in Ohio and raised in Detroit. Her Grammy-winning hit "Sweet Love" came amid eight total Grammy awards. Four of her albums have also gone platinum.

Find more information on the presale of Baker's show here.