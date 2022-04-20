Pine Knob Music Theatre's new sign officially up

article

Pine Knob Music Theatre is now officially Pine Knob.

For those that never stopped calling it by its original name, carry on. But for those that migrated to its previous name of DTE Energy Music Theatre, the venue's old-but-new name now sits out front of the theater, finally erected to signify the beginning of a new era.

The historic Independence Township-based venue announced on Jan. 14, 2022 that it would be reverting to its old brand.

After spending 20 years with the corporate moniker as its primary sponsor, the iconic venue says It's returning to its roots as a means to off "a vintage feel and art that captures the beloved, scenic landscape symbolic of Michigan's premier summer concert destination."

The logo features a guitar bordering a sun setting over a hill - a bit like the venue it represents.

CLARKSTON, MI - MAY 22: Dierks Bentley performs in support of his Somewhere on a Beach Tour at DTE Energy Music Theater on May 22, 2016 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) Expand

Additionally, Trinity Health and United Wholesale Mortgage are both the venue's new corporate sponsors.