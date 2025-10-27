Ann Arbor antisemitic act caught on camera at the University of Michigan

The Brief Security cameras caught an act of antisemitism at a Jewish community building at the University of Michigan. FOX 2 was told this all happened on Sunday during the early morning hours at the Jewish Resource Center.



An act of antisemitism rocked Ann Arbor Monday night after security cameras caught a man attempting to break into a Jewish community building.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when a man runs up to a Jewish community building at the University of Michigan and tries to kick in the door.

In the video, someone can be heard yelling antisemitic things as well.

FOX 2 was told this all happened on Sunday during the early morning hours at the Jewish Resource Center where they have security video footage of what the Center calls a clear act of antisemitism.

Management at the U of M Jewish Resource Center say this happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning at their building on the 1300 block of Hill Street. In the video, you can see what looks to be a young man kicking the front door from two different camera angles and as he runs away, someone is overheard yelling obscenities about the Jewish people.

Meanwhile, other people around the suspect tried to stop the situation from happening or getting worse.

Some watching the video at the Center say they heard someone say, "Jake" or "Jay" don’t do it — but they weren’t clear on that.

FOX 2 was told police are investigating. There are no known leads aside from the video right now.

