Ann Arbor house explodes, injuring 1

A home explosion rocked Ann Arbor on Monday morning, sending debris flying around the area.

(Fire photo courtesy of Ann Arbor Police)

The explosion and subsequent fire just after 5 a.m. destroyed a home in the 700 block of S. 7th Street near Princeton. The house collapsed into the basement, and an excavator is now being used to clean up the aftermath.

One person who suffered non-life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital. A firefighter also fell and suffered minor injuries while fighting the blaze.

A home next to the explosion had some burn damage and the windows blown out. No other properties were damaged despite the reach of the debris.

An Ann Arbor home exploded and caught fire on Feb. 19, 2024.

According to fire officials, the homeowner was using propane to heat his home because the natural gas was turned off. That propane caused the explosion.

"Unfortunately, this probably could have been prevented," said Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy. "People should now use propane inside a residence for this exact reason."

Ann Arbor police said roads will be closed near the area.

