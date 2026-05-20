Ann Arbor man accused of shooting victim in front of child during Oakland County carjacking

The Brief A woman is expected to survive after she was shot during a carjacking in Orion Township on Tuesday evening. The victim's son witnessed the crime, which happened in the parking lot of Baldwin Commons. The suspect was caught about 17 miles from the scene.



A suspect shot a woman in front of her young son during a carjacking Tuesday evening in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County sheriff.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Baldwin Commons near I-75.

What we know:

The victim was with her son outside a Panera Bread at the shopping plaza when authorities say the 25-year-old suspect from Ann Arbor approached her. There was a confrontation before the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the woman. He then took her keys and sped away in her vehicle.

Using drones and license plate readers, authorities located the stolen vehicle about 17 miles away in Groveland Township. There was a brief chase before the suspect crashed and was arrested.

The woman who was shot suffered a gunshot wound to the hip. She underwent surgery and is expected to be OK.

What we don't know:

Details about the suspect are unknown, but FOX 2 has learned that he is currently on probation for assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

More is expected to be revealed about him when he is arraigned Wednesday.

What they're saying:

Though the shooting was random, Sheriff Michael Bouchard called it an isolated incident. He is using this shooting and carjacking in an area with little crime as a reminder to always stay aware of your surroundings.

"This is a very safe, quiet community," he said. "Bad things can happen to good people anywhere, and it's just important for all of us to be aware of that and be situationally aware."