Carjacking suspect randomly targeted mother, shot her before stealing car in Orion Township

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The Brief A 25-year-old Ann Arbor man is in custody after police say he shot a mother and stole her car. He was arrested thanks to flock cameras finding the stolen vehicle and a myriad of officers and other equipment being deployed. It happened outside a Panera in Orion Township.



An undercover officer helped take a carjacking suspect into custody after a brief pursuit following a shooting in Orion Township early Tuesday evening.

A woman in her 40s was approached by a man who was waiting outside a restaurant in Oakland County and shot her, before taking her car keys and fleeing in her vehicle.

The Oakland County Sheriff said drones, K-9 units, the auto theft team, and a helicopter were used to locate the suspect and the stolen vehicle.

The suspect tried fleeing from police before crashing in Groveland Township. He fled on foot before being arrested.

The scene unfolded near the Old Navy Store in the Baldwin Commons Plaza.

What we know:

The 25-year-old Ann Arbor man targeted the victim randomly after waiting outside a Panera Bread, according to sheriff Michael Bouchard.

He is currently on probation for assault with intent to do great bodily harm. He has not been charged yet and therefore, police declined to identify him.

He initially refused to give his name after being arrested, Bouchard said, and officers used fingerprint technology to identify the suspect.

Dig deeper:

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and lost a significant amount of blood, but is expected to be okay.

The entire incident lasted approximately 1 hour and 25 minutes from when the shooting took place to the suspect being taken into custody.