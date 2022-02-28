Ann Arbor man charged with child sexually abusive material

article

An Ann Arbor man has been charged with having sexually abusive material of a child and other crimes after he was arrested by the state police's internet crimes task force that investigates crimes against children.

Michigan State Police said an investigation into Eric Kurtz, 39, was initiated after authorities learned he had been speaking with people under the age of 18.

Police also learned that he was asking juveniles for nude images. A search of his residence yielded digital evidence being seized, police said.

The 39-year-old was charged with four counts:

Child sexually abusive material

Accosting a child for immoral purposes

Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime

Kurtz was arraigned on Feb. 25 in the 15th District Court. His bond was set at $100,000.

The Computer Crimes Unit that investigates allegations relating to child sexually abusive material encourages parents to speak to their kids about the safe use of the internet.

Go to https://www.michiganicac.com/ for more information.