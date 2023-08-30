Ann Arbor man dies after kayak overturns while kayaking with grandson

article

An Ann Arbor man died Tuesday while kayaking with his grandson on Horseshoe Lake.

Northfield Township police said the 69-year-old man and his grandson were on the lake when their kayak overturned around 10:50 a.m. The man went underwater and was reported as missing when he did not resurface.

First responders found and rescued the grandson, but could not find the man.

Drones and boats were unsuccessful in finding the man. The Washtenaw County Dive Team then used sonar, and the man's body was eventually found in 21 feet of water around 2:20 p.m.