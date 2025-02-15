Ann Arbor police investigate fatal single-car rollover crash

The Brief Ann Arbor police responded to a single-car rollover crash on Feb. 15 Police say the car had been driving straight as the road curved, and it left the roadway Officers pronounced the driver deceased on the scene



Police are investigating a fatal single-car crash in Ann Arbor early Saturday.

What we know:

On Feb. 15 at around 4:15 a.m., Ann Arbor police responded to Jackson Ave and Gralake Ave for a single-car rollover crash.

Officers found the car had been driving westbound on Jackson Ave and continued straight as the road curved near Gralake Ave.

Police say the car left the road and hit a tree in the median. The tree snapped and the car overturned.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Van Buren Twp, was pronounced deceased on the scene. She was the only occupant in the car and no other vehicles were involved in this crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Ann Arbor Police Department. The Ann Arbor Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance assisted police on the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not said why the driver might have continued straight, leading to the crash.