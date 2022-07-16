Ann Arbor police looking for suspect of Chase Bank robbery

article

The Ann Arbor Police Department is looking for the suspect of a bank robbery in Ann Arbor.

Police said a man walked into the Chase Bank on Stadium Blvd and demanded money. He told the teller he was armed, but no weapons were seen.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. He was driving a newer silver sedan.

Bank robbery suspect vehicle (photo: Ann Arbor Police Department)

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect should call Ann Arbor Police Det. Kevin Warner at (734)794-6930 ext. 49326.

Information can also be left with the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at (734)996-3199 or the Ann Arbor FBI field office at (734)995-1310.

