Person fatally shot at birthday party, suspect still at large

The Detroit Police Department is looking for the suspect of a fatal birthday party shooting on Friday.

The birthday party was held at Littlefield Park near Indiana and Fullerton on Detroit's west side. Around 5:45 p.m., two people attending the party got into an argument, police said.

According to investigators, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times. The shooter fled from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

The suspect is still at large but is believed to be known by the victim and other party attendees.

Police did not say the age of the suspect or the victim.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

READ NEXT: Clinton Twp man killed after being hit by bulldozer in 'horrible accident'