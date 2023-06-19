Ann Arbor police search for missing man with dementia

article

Ann Arbor police are looking for a missing 76-year-old man who has dementia.

Jack Werner was last seen walking away from his home in the 600 block of 3rd Street around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Werner has a thin build, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 190 pounds. He was last wearing jeans with a dark green jacket over a tan jacket and Hawaiian shirt. He might also be wearing a brown hat with ear flaps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or police at 734-794-6920.