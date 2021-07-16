Expand / Collapse search

Ann Arbor woman found dead in Grand Canyon after flash flood

Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
A short walk or free shuttle bus ride from the main parking areas at Grand Canyon Visitor Center, Mather Point provides a spectacular view of Grand Canyon. (NPS/M.Quinn)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. - Grand Canyon National Park officials on Friday identified a 29-year-old Michigan woman as the person found dead in frigid water after a flash flood swept through a commercial rafting group's overnight campsite along the Colorado River. 

Park officials said Rebecca Copeland of Ann Arbor was found Thursday near the camp washed away Wednesday evening by a torrent of water that rushed through a slot canyon. 

Officials said a commercial rafting group found Copeland and that the group also found an uninjured second person who also had been reported missing. 

Five injured people were evacuated by air from the canyon. 

Their identities weren't released.