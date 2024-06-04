Ann Arbor's Session Room becomes newest Arbor Brewing Co. location

article

Ann Arbor's Session Room transitioned this weekend into Arbor Brewing Co.

The restaurant will include the same menu and keep the existing staff, but will now feature 15-20 Arbor Brewing taps. These brews will be in addition to the restaurant's 70 taps.

This change comes after Session Room was acquired by Farm + Ferment, the hospitality group that includes Arbor Brewing, Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina, Cloverleaf Fine Wine, Michigan Hop Alliance, and Northport Farms.

"We made a promise to bring Arbor Brewing back to Ann Arbor after we regrettably had to close our original downtown Ann Arbor location during the height of the pandemic in 2020," said Mike Collins, the co-owner of Arbor Brewing Company Session Room. "While it has taken longer than we had hoped, we held out for the right opportunity and now we’re making good on that promise and can’t wait to start pouring pints again for all the Arbor Brewing Company fans in the community."

Arbor is expected to launch a mug club at the location, and the return of a beloved beer will be announced soon.

The brewery also has locations in Ypsilanti and Plymouth.