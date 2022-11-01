Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan.
A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night.
The $1 million ticket is not the first to be sold during this series of Powerball lottery drawings. The jackpot has since climbed to $1.2 billion and the next drawing is on Wednesday.
The ticket was sold in Traverse City at 626 W Front Street.
There were two other $1 million ticket holders that won in Michigan during the previous drawing - including one in Redford.
The winning numbers last night were 13-19-36-39-59. The Powerball number was 13.
To win a million-dollar ticket, Powerball players need to match the numbers on all five white balls that are drawn.
The next drawing is Wednesday, at 10:59 p.m.