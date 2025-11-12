Another Costco in Southfield? Proposed warehouse would replace two buildings

article

The Brief Southfield planning documents show a proposal to build a Costco Warehouse off of Northwestern Highway. It would be the second Costco to come to the city since the business center opened. The location would include a gas station and nearly 900 parking spots.



Plans for a new Costco are before the planning department in Southfield with a proposal to build the department store near Telegraph and the I-696 interchange.

Building plans posted by the city include using approximately 20.5 acres of land to construct a warehouse that's 166,000 square feet, a gas station, and include nearly 900 parking spots.

The site plan comes two years after Southfield opened another location off of Northfield.

Big picture view:

The Southfield Planning Department received the site plan for a Costco Warehouse in October and is scheduled to hear the proposal on Nov. 19.

The plans include demolishing two of the buildings in the Galleria Officentre plaza, located off of Northwestern Highway, northwest of the I-696 interchange and west of Telegraph Rd.

The Galleria 100 and 200 buildings would be knocked down to make way for the big box store.

According to plans, the Costco building would be built on the northeast side of the lot while the proposed fuel station would be on the west side of the property.

Aerial rendering of the Costco Warehouse site plan. Screenshot via city planning documents.

Dig deeper:

The proposed building would be 166,11-square-feet. There is also 893 parking spaces proposed for the entire property. The property would need to be rezoned for general business before construction can begin.

This would be the second Costco to be built in Southfield if approved.

The first one was completed two years ago and went up at the former Northland Mall property.

A little different from the warehouse, the Costco Business Center offers products in greater quantity and services other businesses. They also don't sell alcohol, clothing, books, or have a gas station.

According to Costco's website, the company has seven locations in the immediate Metro Detroit region, including Madison Heights, Southfield, Livonia, Commerce Township, Bloomfield, and Auburn Hills.