Costco Business Center coming to Southfield as part of Northland City Center Project

Michigan's first Costco Business Center is coming to Southfield as part of the new Northland City Center Project.

The Costco will be moving to the area near the corner of Northland Drive and Northwestern Highway, following the sale of the 13.38-acre parcel, according to a release from Friedman Real Estate on Thursday.

The new location for Costco will differ from their standard consumer retail locations. Products will be offered in greater quantities and won’t include the bakery and pharmacy that are in current Michigan stores, Friedman Real Estate said.

The new 160,000 SF retail warehouse will be a key component of the new Northland City Center project. The more than 100 acres at the former Northland Mall property is being redeveloped for mixed-use offering office, retail, medical, and multi-family space.

According to the release, Alan Stern and Rich Deptula of Farmington Hills-based Friedman Real Estate advised the seller on the sale of the parcel.

