Another jeweler sets up treasure hunt worth $4,000 in Wayne County on Aug. 22 to benefit charity

Another jeweler in metro Detroit is joining in on the treasure hunt quest.

SilverandGold.com is hiding hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of real treasure across Michigan, with a small portion of ticket proceeds going to charity.

Their first treasure hunt is in Wayne County on August 22 to benefit the Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan.

Tickets are on sale now to get in on the hunt. Here's how it works.

On August 22, SilverandGold.com will be posting in a private Facebook page the clues on where to find the buried treasure. Buying a ticket gets you into that private Facebook page.

Tickets are $50, with 10% of the profits going to the Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan.

The prize being buried is worth approximately $4,000. It's a 100 troy oz. silver bar worth approximately $2,000 and a 1 troy oz. gold coin worth about $2,000. SilverandGold.com says you can keep the prize or sell the items back to them and get the $4,000 in cash.

A second hunt is scheduled for Sept. 5 in Washtenaw County.

You can get more information or buy your ticket at SilverAndGold.com/treasurehunt.

This is the second jeweler in metro Detroit to announce a treasure hunt this month. Johnny Perri from J&M Jewelers said he and his wife have buried a million dollars' worth of treasure in dozens of spots around Michigan. You can get more information on his quest here.