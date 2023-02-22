Another Michigan State shooting victim upgraded to serious from critical condition; 1 remains in critical care

article

Another Michigan State University shooting victim's condition has been upgraded as of Wednesday morning.

The victim was upgraded from critical condition to serious but stable.

Now, three of the five victims are in serious condition, one is listed as fair, and another is still in critical condition.

After the Feb. 13 shooting, all five victims were in critical condition.

Read: MSU to pay shooting victims' hospital bills, funeral costs

Police are not identifying the victims who are hospitalized, though family members identified two of the victims – Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez and John Hao.

Huapilla-Perez is a hospitality and business major from south Florida. According to her family's GoFundMe, her condition is improving, but a full recovery is expected to take months of care and rehabilitation.

Hao is an international student from China. According to a GoFundMe setup for the 20-year-old by his roommate,Hao had his spinal cord severed from the shooting.

The superintendent of Hartland Consolidated Schools has also confirmed that a 2020 graduate of the district was critically wounded in the shooting. Their status is unknown.