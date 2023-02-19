Michigan State University to pay shooting victims' hospital bills, funeral costs

Michigan State University announced Sunday that they would be paying for all shooting victims' hospital bills and funeral costs.

"The University is arranging to cover the medical expenses for our students who were injured and are at Sparrow as well as the funeral expenses for those we lost," said MSU's Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen.

Three people were killed, and five others were injured in the shooting Monday night after a gunman opened fire inside an academic hall on the northern border of Michigan State University.

Funerals for 20-year-olds Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner were held on Saturday. A vigil was held for 19-year-old Arielle Anderson. Her funeral is set to be held this Tuesday.

The five hospitalized Michigan State University shooting victims are showing improvement, one student is in fair condition another is in serious condition. The three other students remain in critical condition.

Police are not identifying the victims who are hospitalized, though family members identified one of the victims – Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez.

Huapilla-Perez is a hospitality and business major from south Florida. According to her family's GoFundMe, her condition is improving, but a full recovery is expected to take months of care and rehabilitation.

Two of the students are from China, according to the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago. Their families have been contacted about what happened. Both of those students underwent surgery and appear to be improving.

The superintendent of Hartland Consolidated Schools has also confirmed that a 2020 graduate of the district was critically wounded in the shooting. Their status is unknown.

