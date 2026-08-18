Chaos breaks out in Dearborn as anti-Islam protest draws Nazis sympathizers, large demonstration

The Brief Anti-Muslim demonstrators went to Dearborn on Tuesday, leading to tense moments. Anti-Islam activist Jake Lang made incendiary claims during public comments at a city council meeting. Dearborn mayor Abdullah Hammoud rebuked Lang during a crowded meeting at the Henry Ford Centennial Library.



Metro Detroit became the epicenter of religious extremism when Nazi sympathizers, Christian Nationalists, and anti-Islam agitators gathered in Dearborn on Tuesday.

Jake Lang's arrival in the Muslim-majority city ahead of a Tuesday council meeting spurred chaos and sparked large-scale demonstrations.

As Lang addressed the city council, individuals wearing swastikas gathered outside the Henry Ford Centennial Library.

The far-right activist made incendiary claims during a public comment period about white Christians being replaced. He was jeered by those inside as various groups gathered outside.

In response to Lang's rhetoric, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud spoke of living alongside others peacefully.

"When people portray Dearborn as some place that have been overtaken by Muslims, they aren't simply attacking our Muslim and Arab communities. They're also trying to erase our Christian brothers and sisters who have contributed immeasurably to the city and folks of other faiths of other backgrounds, or have no faith at all."

Breaking: Agitators swarm the Henry Ford Centennial Library as Lang arrives

After an hour of protests, Lang arrived at the scene where a riled-up crowd ran to the library where the meeting was being held. The crowd slammed into the building, with demonstrators shoving officers and throwing down barricades.

FOX 2 was on the scene where the SWAT team ran out of the building and diverted the crowd.

Lang would then speak through a megaphone as protestors continued their demonstration.

Dearborn demonstrators clash

Big picture view:

Ahead of that meeting, demonstrators gathered outside the library. There have been some tense moments as demonstrators with two very different messages clashed. Supporters of Jake Lang’s pro-Christian, anti-Islam message have met up with pro-Muslim supporters ahead of the City Council meeting.

For days, Dearborn police told people who do not have official business before City Council not to show up to demonstrate for or against Lang.

Who is Jake Lang?

Edward Jacob Lang is a far-right anti-Muslim activist who served 4 years in prison for his participation in the US Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. He was one of hundreds who was pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2025.

He says they plan to do a ‘Christian Crusade March’ to Dearborn City Hall. Lang had previously come to Dearborn in the past with similar motives.

Keeping people safe in Dearborn

What they're saying:

Police made it clear that Lang has a right to free speech, but they just wanted to make sure that everyone stays safe as Lang makes his voice heard.

"We have partnered with our state, local and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of this event," said Cpl. Dan Bartok. "We have Michigan State Police, who will be assisting us, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol Unit, and we have a very robust safety team here in Dearborn, and all of our law enforcement will be afforded to this event as well."

On Thursday, Dearborn police chief Issa Shahin and the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI) urged the community to skip the meeting amid reports that outside agitators may be in attendance. They have since moved the planned city council meeting to a new location.

Then on Monday, Christian leaders and pastors stood with Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and others to say and emphasize that Dearborn is a city of love, not hate.

The other side:

Detroit minister and pro-Trump supporter Pastor Lorenzo Sewell reached out to Jake Lang to partner with him as he addressed City Council. Sewell says he’s not anti-Muslim and that his message is about what he describes as unfair economics in the Black community.

"Arabs run the majority of our essential businesses, and as Black Americans, we’re just saying it’s time for us to be able to own our own essential businesses like he would anywhere," he said. "I can’t go to Iran and expect to own their essential businesses. It’s just like religion. I can’t go to Nigeria as a Black man to practice Islam or to practice Christianity. If I did that, something could happen to me."

What's next:

Police are out in full force working to keep the peace.

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Community members are being urged to skip it for safety reasons.

FOX 2 will update this report as the demonstrations go on.