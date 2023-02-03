Anti-violence contest in Macomb County allows students to be creative

Macomb County is using money and incentives to spur students in schools to work together to be the change and stop violence.

The student competition called "Knocking Violence Out of My School" - the kids will make videos - 2 minutes or less- on anti-threats, anti-violence, anti-weapons, and/or anti-bullying.

Prosecutor Pete Lucido worked with the group A Brighter America for the competition and six assistant prosecuting attorneys are assigned to be the judges.

"Let them be the change," Lucido said. "Apparently ... parents administrators and school boards can’t get the message across to the students.

"Bring the message clear, make it their message - that’s who their target audience is, their class."

Students can use whatever they want to make these videos, their cell phones, social media platforms. It’s all about creativity.

First place nets the kids $1,000, second place is $750, and third place is $500. The student’s schools will also receive a Hero Award.

"Bring a message that hits home in the school that the students can identify and agree to," Lucido said.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, February 17. For more information GO HERE.



