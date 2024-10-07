Antisemitic graffiti at Jewish Federation of Detroit the latest attack on Jews in Metro Detroit

article

The Jewish Federation of Detroit reports that it was targeted in antisemitic vandalism on Monday, just a few days after more than 100 families in West Bloomfield Township and Farmington Hills woke up to find antisemitic material tossed at their front door.

The Max Fisher Federation building on Telegraph Road near Maple was targeted with messages of "Free Palestine", "Intifada", and "f*** Israel".

Gary Torgow, President, Jewish Federation of Detroit Steven Ingber, CEO, Jewish Federation of Detroit issued a statement saying that the timing of the messages was intentionally lined up with the one year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

"We are deeply disturbed and saddened to report that early this morning the offices of the Jewish Federation of Detroit were the target of antisemitic vandalism. This attack, occurring on the anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel, was not only an assault on our physical space but also on the heart of our community. It is a stark reminder of the rising tide of hate affecting the Jewish people, here and around the world," the statement read. "We unequivocally condemn this cowardly act of vandalism and stand firm in our resolve. It will not deter us from our vital mission to support the people of Israel, combat antisemitism, and foster a strong Jewish future. In the face of these challenges, we remain united and resilient, committed to defending our values and protecting our community."

The spray painting was discovered Monday morning just after families nearby found hateful messages on their front lawns in Farmington Hills and Bloomfield Hills. Those antisemitic messages were inside bags with some kind of pellets that were tossed on the front lawns of homes overnight Friday into Saturday.

"The timing of this detestable activity exacerbates the chilling effect on our community," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King. "This type of hateful activity will not be tolerated in Farmington Hills and our agency will use all available resources to prevent, investigate, and prosecute those responsible for this incident."

Increase in antisemitic incidents

According to the American Defamation League (ADL), there have been over 10,000 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. since Oct. 7, 2023 – with 250 of them happening in Michigan.

The ADL says this is the highest number of incidents in a single year since it began tracking them in 1979.

"The data shows that incidents of antisemitism have only grown after one of the most devastating world events in history for the Jewish community," said Carolyn Normandin, ADL Michigan Regional Director. "One year later, some are adding insult to injury, protesting Israel’s right to exist and directing hurtful rhetoric at the Jewish community."

Additionally, the number of such incidents is up 88% in Michigan and 200% nationwide.

"Today, we mourn the victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, marking one year since the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. From that day on, Jewish Americans haven’t had a single moment of respite," said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. "Instead, we’ve faced a shocking number of antisemitic threats and experienced calls for more violence against Israelis and Jews everywhere."

More than half of the 10,000 incidents have been bomb threats called in to Jewish institutions. By comparison, the year before there were a total of 81 such threats.