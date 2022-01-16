Apartment fire that killed 2-year-old deemed accidental by investigators
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The fire that killed a 2-year-old on Saturday is believed to be accidental, according to investigators.
The Detroit Fire Department said that the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The fire happened at 15040 Plymouth at around 8:45p.m. When the first firetruck arrived at the scene, the child's grandmother told them that the 2-year-old was in the fire.
The child was found in a hallway by the front door, but unfortunately she was deceased due to her burns, said investigators.
The fire was confined to 2 apartment units, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A firefighter was also transported to the hospital for slipping on the ice.
