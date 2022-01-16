Apartment fire that killed 2-year-old deemed accidental by investigators

The fire that killed a 2-year-old on Saturday is believed to be accidental, according to investigators.

The Detroit Fire Department said that the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

2-year-old dead after apartment fire in Detroit

The fire happened at 15040 Plymouth at around 8:45p.m. When the first firetruck arrived at the scene, the child's grandmother told them that the 2-year-old was in the fire.

The child was found in a hallway by the front door, but unfortunately she was deceased due to her burns, said investigators.

The fire was confined to 2 apartment units, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A firefighter was also transported to the hospital for slipping on the ice.

