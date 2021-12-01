App allows Michigan students to report possible school threats to police

In the wake of the Oxford High School shooting Tuesday, Michigan State Police are reminding students of an app that allows them to report tips to police.

OK2SAY received more than 3,743 tips from Michigan students last year. Police said the top categories included suicide threats, drugs, other (depression, stress, anxiety), cyberbullying, and sexual misconduct.

Tips can be submitted through the app, calls, texts, and emails.

Download the app for iPhones here and Androids here.

Call 855-565-2729, text 652729, or email OK2SAY@mi.gov to submit tips.