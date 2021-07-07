Possible large smoke ring seen in sky over Clinton Township

Is it a UFO? Some commenters on social media speculated wildly after seeing a large ring in the sky Wednesday night in Clinton Township.

A video was provided by viewer Saman Koreil showing the object floating in the sky.

Some witnesses wondered if the object was a smoke ring from an electrical transformer blowing. Parts of Metro Detroit - specifically Macomb County was hit hard by a round of storms earlier in the evening.

So far any official cause yet is unclear. Stay tuned, when we learn more, you will too.