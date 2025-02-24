Apple announces Detroit investment with plans for manufacturing academy

The Brief Apple has announced a $5 billion investment in the US, with plans to expand in numerous states including Michigan. Detroit will be the site of an Apple Manufacturing Academy consulting with businesses on new tech like Artificial Intelligence. The academy will also offer in-person and online courses in areas like project management at no charge.



Apple is making a big financial commitment to the US by spending more than $5 billion dollars over the next four years.

The City of Detroit is playing a major part of the plan as the site of a future Apple Manufacturing Academy.

"Investment is usually a good sign," said Ned Stabler of Tech Town Detroit. "People usually only invest in places where they see talent."

Apple’s new program will have its engineers work with researchers from universities in Michigan while consulting with businesses on new technology like Artificial Intelligence.

"I think it’s another great sign that we’re continuing our transition into the tech space," said Stabler.

Apple's expansion plans include eight other states in addition to Michigan. In a statement, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that his company is "bullish on the future of American innovation."

"We're proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future," his statement added. "From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing."



Stabler believes the investment by Apple is what Detroit needs to help boost its economy.

"Anytime you talk about investments in the hundred of millions of dollars, you’re talking about real money and that’s what we need, because we’re behind," he said. "Our economy in Michigan is significantly growing at a slower rate over the last three decades."

Stabler is the president and CEO of Tech Town.

"We just celebrated our 20th year and we helped almost 7,000 businesses who have gone on to raise $420 million dollars," he said.

The Apple Manufacturing Academy will also provide in-person and online courses in areas like project management at no charge.

"Detroit is getting to be on the map for a place you can find the talent you need to grow your business," Stabler said.

While Apple invests in Detroit, it may open the door for other major companies to follow suit.

"Competition in general is really good for business," Stabler said. "So if Apple is making an investment here, and saying we see talent, we see opportunity, hopefully that means an Amazon is going to say we need to do the same thing."

The Source: Information for this report was gathered from an Apple press release and an interview with Tech Town Detroit CEO and President Ned Stabler.



