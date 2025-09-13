Apple to open downtown Detroit store on Sept. 19

article

The Brief Apple's store on 1430 Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit is set to open Friday, Sept. 19. The store will open in time to purchase the new iPhone 17. Apple recently unveiled the logo for its first retail store in the city.



Apple’s long-awaited store in downtown Detroit finally has an opening date.

What they're saying:

The company announced that the store, located at 1430 Woodward Ave., will open at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19.

"Our brand-new store in downtown Detroit is opening soon," the company posted on its website. "In the heart of a city pulsing with spirit and innovation, we’re proud to build a space where creativity thrives and business takes shape. We can’t wait to see what drives you."

The store, located next to the Shinola Hotel, will open in time for customers to purchase the new iPhone 17, which goes on sale the same day.

Local perspective:

The announcement follows Apple’s unveiling of the barricade for its first retail store in the city.

Apple said the custom barricade, adorned with Detroit’s iconic "D," serves as a tribute to a city known for its history of innovation and enduring pride that continues to shape and redefine it today.

Apple unveiled the barricade for its first retail store in the heart of the city, featuring Detroit’s iconic "D." (Apple)