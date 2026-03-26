Arab-American teen who sat for Pledge of Allegiance reaches settlement with Plymouth-Canton Schools

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The Brief A lawsuit by an Arab-American girl against her school district who sat for the Pledge of Allegiance has been settled. Danielle Khalaf said she was admonished for sitting in reaction to the conflict in Gaza by her teacher, including being told to ‘go back to her own country.’ As part of the lawsuit, the school district is clearing her student record and providing diversity, sensitivity and First Amendment training.



An Arab-American middle school student who said she was admonished for sitting during the Pledge of Allegiance has settled a First Amendment free speech lawsuit.

The backstory:

Danielle Khalaf said she was the target of racism after choosing not to stand at East Middle School in Plymouth. The teen claimed the teacher singled her out and told her to "go back to her country."

On Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and the Arab American Civil Rights League announced the lawsuit has been settled.

The 14-year-old middle school student of Palestinian descent who, in reaction to events in Gaza, remained seated and silent while her classmates rose to recite the Pledge of Allegiance on Jan. 10.

"She called me out in front of the entire class saying what I did was disrespectful," said Danielle Khalaf said in a press conference last February. "She told me that since I live in this country and enjoy these freedoms, if I don’t like it, I should go back to my country. It crushed me. It broke me."

Terms of the agreement include a commitment from the school district to provide diversity, sensitivity, and First Amendment training to leadership and staff.

The district also agreed to not discipline Khalaf for her actions, purge her files of anything that suggests her decision to remain seated was improper, and to provide counseling if needed.

Khalaf released a statement saying the ordeal made a big impact on her.

"It was terrifying at times, scary to face a teacher and overwhelming with the attention that came with the publicity," she said. "But it taught me the importance of speaking up for what I believe is right. I feel proud of the outcome and of being part of something that reinforces how important free speech is.

"I've learned that even when it feels uncomfortable or risky, speaking out can make a difference - not just for me, but for others as well."

Her father, Jacob Khalaf, said he was proud of how his daughter fought for what she believes in.

"My daughter has shown her strong moral fiber throughout all of this," he said. "She had the courage to resist when a person in authority tried to make her relinquish her right to free speech, and then, with the help of the ACLU and ACRL, brought a lawsuit to make sure her First Amendment rights, as well as those of others, were protected.

"That is a lot for anyone, let alone someone still in middle school. What she did should inspire us all."

Former ACLU attorney Mark Fancher said that one of the positives to emerge from the case, is corrections being made in the school district going forward.

"As a result of the lawsuit they brought against the district, leadership at Plymouth-Canton Community Schools has committed itself to improving the school environment for all students regardless of their national, racial, religious and ethnic backgrounds," Fancher said in a statement. "That commitment is deeply appreciated. This case is a timely reminder of the need to be especially tolerant and sensitive to the circumstances, fears and concerns of all students."

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