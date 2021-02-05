Arctic blast of frigid air on the way for Metro Detroit, winter weather advisory until 10 a.m.

You are waking up this morning to a fresh layer of between 1 to 4 inches of snow. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get started this morning especially if you need to clean and clear your driveways and sidewalks.

Moving forward, our big weather story is going to be our plunge in temperatures along with gusty winds.

Air temperatures are expected to fall through the morning and afternoon and level out in the teens by midday. When you factor in the winds this afternoon gusting up to 45 mph, that will send our wind chills to near 0.

At this temperature, frostbite only takes 30 minutes to set in, so it is going to be very important that you dress warmly from head to toe.

Highs today will level off this afternoon at about 19 degrees with weekend temperatures even colder than that.

On Sunday, our daytime high temperature is forecast at 17 degrees. This will be our coldest high temperature that we have experienced in Metro Detroit since February 1, 2019...over 2 years ago!

Highs next week will be stuck in the teens with overnight lows in the single digits. When you factor in our winds to single-digit temperatures during the overnight, the wind chill will easily fall below zero!

The cold conditions have also led to several school closures around the region.

Bundle up and make sure to bring your pets inside!