Argument leads to shooting at St. Clair Shores marina

Shots were fired early Saturday at a St. Clair Shores marina.

Police were called to Emerald City Harbor on reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found shell casings.

Officers interviewed several people and discovered that two people were arguing when shots were fired.

One person had a minor face injury but refused to cooperate with police. No other injuries were reported to police or nearby hospitals. An uninvolved, unoccupied boat was hit by bullets.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-445-5300.