Armada firefighters make water rescue after SUV drives into creek

Armada emergency crews made a water rescue for someone trapped inside a truck after it crashed into a creek in Macomb County this week.

Crews were dispatched to a location where an SUV had lost control and left the road into a creek. According to the fire department, the water levels had risen after multiple rounds of severe weather this week.

Arriving on the scene on Aug. 4, crews found one occupant still inside the vehicle and immediately began rescue operations.

Emergency officials made the rescue as water spilled into the vehicle. According to the Armada Township fire department, the recent rains made the rescue difficult.

No one was injured during the rescue.

A post from the department noted it wasn't just fire suppression but "multiple types of rescue emergencies" they train for.