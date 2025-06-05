Armed, intoxicated Harrison Township man barricades self in home with child

article

The Brief A suspect is in custody after barricading himself in a Harrison Township home with a child. Deputies said they saw the man armed with a gun and heard a gunshot from the home.



A man who was armed and threatening to shoot a person Wednesday night in Harrison Township then barricaded himself in a home with a child, authorities said.

The situation eventually ended peacefully.

What we know:

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just before 10:20 p.m. about a 41-year-old man who was allegedly intoxicated, was being destructive, and was threatening to shoot the caller.

When deputies arrived at the home in the 27000 block of Riviera Drive, the man was inside the home with the caller's child. As deputies established a perimeter around the home, they said they saw the man with a long gun and heard a shot fired.

Deputies ordered the man to leave the house, but he refused. After the SWAT team was activated, authorities were able to safely remove the child from the home and take the man into custody.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Macomb County Jail.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the child and the suspect knew each other.