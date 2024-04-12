Armed man killed by Warren police after responding to domestic violence incident

A man was shot and killed by Warren police after he pointed a semi-automatic handgun at officers.

Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a residence in the area of Ryan Road, north of 11 Mile, for a domestic violence incident.

Police said the man was assaulting family members, which led to the 911 call. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect; he eventually got out of the house.

"As he turned a corner, he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, pointed at officers – at which time, officers gave warnings," said Warren Police Commissioner Charles Ruston. "The subject refused to drop his weapon and shots were fired."

Officers performed CPR on him, but the man who was shot died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to police. Four family members were home when the incident took place.

No other injuries were reported.

The officers involved were interviewed about the incident and "will be put on administrative leave both for the investigation, and also for mental health," Ruston said.

No other details were provided at this time.