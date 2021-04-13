Armed man who allegedly stole vehicle shot by police near I-96 in Howell

article

Michigan State Police shot a man near I-96 in Howell Township after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

Police said a detective trooper was looking for the person involved in the crash when he found a man matching the description of the suspect in the area of Milett and Layton roads, south of Tanger Outlets Mall, at about 9:45 a.m.

According to police, the 20-year-old Grand Rapids man was armed, and the trooper shot him. He is in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected to be released soon.