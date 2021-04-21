Armed men approach guests, employees before robbing Monroe County hotel

Two armed men robbed a Monroe County hotel Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the men entered the Days Inn & Suites at 1900 Welcome Way in Frenchtown Township at 4:05 p.m. The men approached employees who were working, including a manager, desk clerk, and other staff, as well as guests in the lobby.

The men then announced a robbery and ordered everyone to the ground, authorities said. The men stole money from the register and safe before fleeing on foot.

No one was injured, authorities said.

The only description provided by deputies was that one of the men was wearing a dark green hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a face covering, while the other was wearing a white hooded jacket, black pants, and a face covering.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7530.