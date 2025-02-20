Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Clinton Twp donut store worker

article

The Brief An armed robbery at the Golden Donuts store in Clinton Township ended in a fatal shooting Thursday. The suspect, allegedly armed with a gun, demanded cash but was shot by the armed employee. Police said the suspect was found wounded inside his vehicle at a nearby gas station.



An armed robbery ended in a fatal shooting - but it was the suspect who became the victim on Thursday, Clinton Township police say.

The backstory:

At 12:45 p.m. male suspect armed with a firearm allegedly demanded cash inside Golden Donuts, 34155 Harper Avenue. The employee then pulled out a handgun and shot the robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect, in his mid-30s, fled in a vehicle and was found inside the car at the Sunoco gas station at 15 Mile and Harper. He was transported by ambulance where he died at the hospital.

This case remains an active investigation, and additional details will be provided as they become available. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7857.



