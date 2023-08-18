Armed suspect fatally shot by police after pulling gun on officer in SW Detroit

article

An armed suspect was fatally shot by a Detroit police officer in the area of I-75 and Vernor on the city's southwest side Friday night.

The suspect had been blocking traffic when a DPD supervisor on patrol pulled up and approached him. At some point the suspect drew a gun and the DPD supervisor fired on him, Chief James White said.

"He encounters him and engages him at some point the suspect produced a gun and the supervisor fired shots. I don't know the number (of shots)," White said.

The suspect, who was described as an older white man holding something in one hand and his coat in the other, was in his late 50s or early 60s.

Police officers responded to back up the supervisor and performed CPR on the suspect, who was later dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

White said the supervisor was not injured and that the gun was recovered.






