Armed suspect holding two adults hostage inside barricaded Detroit home on west side

Police from Redford and Detroit are on scene for a barricaded gunman who has taken hostages inside a home on Detroit's west side.

The situation began with a traffic stop in Redford when police tried pulling a vehicle over. Instead, the suspect drove away before parking in front of his house on Iliad Street.

When the suspect tried and failed to open the front door, he fired a shot before breaking through a window to get inside. It's unclear who the suspect was targeting when he fired.

That happened around 2:30 a.m.

The man has remained inside the home since then. Later on in the morning, the suspect called 911 telling dispatchers he was armed and wasn't coming out. He also told police that he had two adult hostages - a man and a woman.

Advertisement

"It just changes the severity with hostages inside the location," said one Detroit police officer.

"It's good we're communicating with him right now. He's made some requests and we're trying to accommodate those. As long as we keep up the communication - the hostages have spoken with our negotiators at this time as well so we know they're safe."

Police say the man has a lengthy criminal history that includes violence and weapons.

Negotiators are currently trying to de-escalate the situation as residents are being asked to stay inside.

The police departments have set up a makeshift command center at Riverdale and Fenkell Avenues, two blocks south of the situation.