Armed suspect shot by police in downtown Detroit shootout Saturday night

Detroit police officers were involved in a shooting Saturday night in downtown Detroit.

At around 11:45 p.m., police heard gunshots and responded to the area of Congress Street and Brush Street. There was a shootout between multiple people at that location, according to police.

Detroit police said the officers took cover for their own safety as shots were being fired from multiple directions.

"At this time, the information available to the Department suggests that in response to this situation, the involved officers fired shots in the course of defending themselves and others at the location," said the Detroit Police Department in a press release.

Three people were shot at the location, but only one suspect is believed to have been shot by DPD personnel, according to DPD.

All who were shot were treated at the scene and then taken to nearby hospitals. The injuries were non-life-threatening.

"The Department will be examining all available body camera/video footage to fully understand the circumstances," the Detroit Police Department said in a press release.

Three guns were recovered from the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation and DPD says they will provide updates as it becomes available.

