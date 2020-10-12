Arrest made after 36-year-old man shot, left dying on Pontiac street

Police in Pontiac say an arrest has been made after a body was found lying in the middle of the street.

Someone called 911 just before 2 a.m. after they came across the body in the 100 block of Dwight Street, which is near Huron and Johnson. The caller said the victim appeared to be holding his head and observed a large pool of blood around his body.

When police got on scene they say they found a single shell casing by the victim's feet. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet given the victim's name but say he is a 36-year-old from Pontiac.

Police say a 22-year-old acquaintance of the victim was later taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Police say the suspect and the victim were walking together when the suspect shot at the victim for an unknown reason.

The investigation is ongoing.