Arrests made, car towed as protests over Detroit schools reopening continue

A persistent band of teachers, parents, and other community activists continued protesting Monday morning in front of a Detroit Public School bus depot, emphasizing an argument they have made during early morning demonstrations for the past week: close Detroit schools.

Beginning last Monday when summer schools restarted for students enrolled in Detroit Public Schools, activists from By Any Means Necessary have sought both legal and physical means to disrupt classes from starting. Activists were at it again, this time returning to Glendale and Westwood Street where at least 11 were arrested during a Thursday morning protest.

About two dozen people showed up to demonstrate Monday morning. Detroit Police have already made more arrests and a tow truck has removed a vehicle that was blocking the exit for school buses.

The transport vehicles were eventually able to leave around 7:45 a.m.

"Things are not being implemented. A poster on the wall is not a symptom check. Temperature readers with nobody reading them like it's on the honors system, seeing for myself students lining up not social distancing," said Nicole Conway, an activist.

"As long as these schools are open, they will be a breeding ground, a vector of spread for this disease," said teacher Benjamin Royal.

The school district's superintendent, Dr. Nikolai Vitti, has pushed back on claims that summer school isn't safe to operate amid the COVID-10 pandemic. In addition to keeping the buildings sanitized and clean, social distancing and face mask rules have been mandated during in-person learning as well.

However, Detroit, now labeled as medium-to-high risk region for coronavirus infection, is still licking its wounds from an outbreak that scarred the city and killed thousands of residents. With no vaccine available and caseloads rising again in the state, many believe it is the wrong time to resume in-class learning.

A Michigan Court of Claims judge listened to oral arguments from both parties on Friday after denying to place a temporary restraining order on the schools reopening on Thursday. In a setback for the plaintiffs, a judge told activists she had no jurisdiction over the subject in discussion.

While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's education department were listed in the lawsuit, the judge said she was skeptical holding those parties accountable for the alleged violations was an option.

The activists plan to refile their case in the Wayne County circuit court.