Arson suspect arrested for Eastpointe apartment fire

Eastpointe police announced an arrest in a suspected arson of an apartment complex Sunday night.

Brian Austin Harvey was arrested for the fire which, although it caused no injuries, it left three families without a home.

Police say at 8:15 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to the apartment complex at 10 Mile Road and Dodge Street for the report of a fire.

"Upon their arrival, one of the upper units was engulfed in flames. Our firefighters went to work making sure everyone was safe and aggressively attacked the fire," police said in a release. "The investigation revealed that Brian Austin Harvey had allegedly started the fire. Mr. Harvey was immediately taken into custody by our police officers."

Eastpointe police said that the Roseville Fire Department, Saint Clair Shores Fire Department, and the Warren Fire Department all helped in responding to the blaze.

"In all, our firefighters did a great job containing the fire without significant damage to the other units," police said. "The case is still under investigation by our police and fire departments."

