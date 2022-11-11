Arsonist wanted after setting vehicle fire in Dearborn

article

Dearborn police are looking for an arsonist who set a vehicle on fire early Sunday.

Police said the suspect started the fire in the 6900 block of Pinehurst around 1 a.m. Officers found evidence that the fire was intentional after putting out the flames, and they were able to get a photo of the suspect moments before.

The vehicle was unoccupied.

The victim is offering a $2,000 cash reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Tips can be reported to the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.