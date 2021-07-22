Artists needed to create Detroit murals symbolizing impact of drug overdose crisis

article

Artists are needed to create murals in Detroit as part of a public arts campaign to illustrate the impact of the drug overdose crisis in Michigan.

Three Michigan-based artists or collaborative teams with lived experience with drug use or the effects of the crisis are sought to paint murals in Detroit.

Murals will be hosted by three recovery-oriented, community-based organizations: the National Council for Alcohol and Drug Dependence- Greater Detroit Area, the Detroit Recovery Project, and the Detroit Association of Black Organizations.

Interested artists can apply here. The deadline to apply is Aug. 14.

The mural project is just part of the campaign for International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 and National Recovery Month in September.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Vital Strategies have partnered with community organizations to raise awareness through art.

In partnership with the Downriver Council for the Arts in Wyandotte, MDHHS and Vital Strategies will commission artists affected by the drug overdose crisis to create art for the Collective Healing through Art: 2021 Overdose Awareness Day Exhibit.

Artists can submit work to be considered here. The deadline is July 27.

The exhibit will open Aug. 31 and run through Sept.18. To learn more about the exhibit, visit downriverarts.org.