Expand / Collapse search

Arts, Beats & Eats cannabis consumption area returns for 3rd year

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  August 22, 2025 1:44pm EDT
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit
article

(Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • House of Dank will have an area to buy and consume cannabis at Arts, Beats & Eats again.
    • DankWay will be open away from the main festivities, and will be a 21 and up space. 

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the third year in a row, Arts, Beats & Eats attendees can spark up in a special cannabis consumption area hosted by House of Dank. 

Guests 21 and older will be able to visit DankWay at 7th Street between Washington and Center in Royal Oak to purchase and consume marijuana in an outdoor cannabis lounge.

Cannabis consumption first came to Arts, Beats & Eats in 2023, when House of Dank popped up Dankway and offered a dab bar, a rolling station, and lounge seating.

"We're proud to keep trailblazing the path for cannabis at major community events, building spaces that connect community, creativity, and cannabis culture," said Marvin Jamo, the owner of House of Dank. "Each year's experience we try to go bigger, bolder and more unforgettable than ever."

In addition to Dankway, Dankland is again returning to the Labor Day weekend festival. 

Dankland will not have marijuana products or a consumption area. Instead, this space will feature live music, DJS, and more as part of an immersive experience. 

Featured

Arts, Beats & Eats lineup revealed ahead of Labor Day weekend festival - See it here
article

Arts, Beats & Eats lineup revealed ahead of Labor Day weekend festival - See it here

See the Arts, Beats & Eats lineup here. It includes national acts Neon Trees, Randy Houser, Highly Suspect, and more.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Things To DoCannabisRoyal Oak