Arts, Beats & Eats cannabis consumption area returns for 3rd year

The Brief House of Dank will have an area to buy and consume cannabis at Arts, Beats & Eats again. DankWay will be open away from the main festivities, and will be a 21 and up space.



Guests 21 and older will be able to visit DankWay at 7th Street between Washington and Center in Royal Oak to purchase and consume marijuana in an outdoor cannabis lounge.

Cannabis consumption first came to Arts, Beats & Eats in 2023, when House of Dank popped up Dankway and offered a dab bar, a rolling station, and lounge seating.

"We're proud to keep trailblazing the path for cannabis at major community events, building spaces that connect community, creativity, and cannabis culture," said Marvin Jamo, the owner of House of Dank. "Each year's experience we try to go bigger, bolder and more unforgettable than ever."

In addition to Dankway, Dankland is again returning to the Labor Day weekend festival.

Dankland will not have marijuana products or a consumption area. Instead, this space will feature live music, DJS, and more as part of an immersive experience.