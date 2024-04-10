Arts, Beats & Eats seeking musicians for Royal Oak festival

article

Submissions are open through the end of the month for musicians interested in performing at this year's Arts, Beats & Eats.

The deadline of April 1 was moved to May 1 for the annual Labor Day weekend festival scheduled for Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.

Musicians interested in performing must have at least 60 minutes worth of live music they can play at the fest. Applications require links to three song samples and a link to a live performance.

Selected musicians will be notified that they are performing no later than three weeks before the event in downtown Royal Oak.

Musicians can apply here.