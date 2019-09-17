As demand rises, Wayne woman who delivers pet food to those on fixed incomes is seeking donations

article

From humble beginnings to an unofficial non-profit wielding power for good, Krissy's Pantry wasn't always so popular.

"I started out with one shelf and we've gone on and on and on," said Jackie Olweean.

Two years ago, the animal lover started offering pet supplies for families in need after seeing several unable to feed their own furry friends. She created a Facebook page and named it after her deceased dog Krissy.

"I had a lady message me saying 'I just gave my dog three burritos because I don't have any food so they're giving them their own food," said Olweean. "That's heartbreaking."

Knowing that people on fixed incomes as well as seniors and people who are disabled struggle to provide for their animals, she wanted to ease burden. She converted her spare bedroom at her Wayne County home into Krissy's Pantry. Since her humble beginnings, she's helped almost 200 people since opening up for business.

One key part of Krissy's Pantry is the anonymity. Her deliveries are done without fanfare or introduction - just a simple drop off of supplies.

"I've never met them face-to-face. I don't want anybody to be embarrassed to have to ask for help," she said. "All you have to do is ask because that's the hardest part. I get it. I've been there."

However, the curse of a growing reputation is higher demand for services. And right now, Olweean is running out of supplies. She's asking for additional donations due to a rising load of requests. On Monday alone she made four deliveries.

"This is all I have left. At one point, all these shelves were full. I had stuff stacked on the floor and as fast as things are coming in - they're going out because more people are hearing about us," said Olweean.

Most of Olweean's supplies already comes in the form of donations from the community and rescues. And that's on top of her full time job. If you'd like to help Olweean, we've provided a link where you can learn more this labor of love and how you can help: Krissy's Pantry Facebook page.

The drop off point for donations is at the Icon Computers on Michigan Avenue in Wayne, at 35858 W. Michigan Ave. Wayne. MI, 48184