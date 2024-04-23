Fatal Swan Boat Club birthday party crash arraignment expected today

The driver who plowed into the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County over the weekend is expected to be arraigned on charges Tuesday.

Authorities believe the 66-year-old woman was drunk when she crashed into the Berlin Township business around 3 p.m. Saturday as a children's birthday party was being held inside. She is cooperating with investigators.

Security video captured the woman's SUV speeding through the parking lot before crashing through a wall of the building. The crash killed 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 5-year-old Zayn Phillips, who were siblings.

Multiple other people were also hurt in the crash, including Alanah and Zayn's older brother Jayden and mother Mariah, who suffered critical injuries. Witnesses said about 70 people were attending the party.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help bury Lana and Zayn. Money raised will also help pay for their mother and brother's medical care.

Another GoFundMe account was created for a young woman named Lia on Monday, one of the victims who suffered serious injuries.

According to her father, Lia was attending her 3-year-old cousin's birthday party.

The driver lived just a few hundred yards away from Swan Boat Club. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said she was at a local bar prior to the crash. She is expected to be charged with driving while intoxicated causing death.

An attorney representing Verna's Tavern, where the woman was allegedly drinking, is now being investigated by police. The tavern issued the following statement:

"We are saddened beyond words by the news of this horrible tragedy. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to all those that lost their lives, their family members, witnesses and all of our community that is in pain due to this incident. We ask for patience during the investigation and that the justice system be allowed to work to uncover the actual facts surrounding the accident."